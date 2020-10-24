International › APA

US Congressman condemns Trump’s comment on Ethiopia’s massive dam

Published on 24.10.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

U. S. Congressman Jason Crow on Saturday condemned President Donald Trump’s comments about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).While announcing a breakthrough on a normalization deal between Israel and Sudan last night, President Trump suggested that Egypt may destroy the dam.

“They’ll end up blowing up the dam. And I said it and I say it loud and clear – they’ll blow up that dam. And they have to do something,” he said.

Republican Jason Crow reacted angrily to Donald Trump’s comment and said the President’s comments about the GERD are reckless & uninformed.” “Ethiopia is a long-time ally of the U.S.,” he tweeted.

“The U.S. must act as an honest broker to ensure a sustainable diplomatic settlement and stop senseless foreign aid cuts,” he added.

The construction progress of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has reached 76.35 percent.The dam will start generating power with two turbines in 2021.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister said the negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) with the lower riparian states has shown significant progress since the AU seized of the matter as a manifestation of Africa’s capability to respond to its own problems. 

“Nonetheless, occasional statements of belligerent threats to have Ethiopia succumb to unfair terms still abound. These threats and affronts to Ethiopian sovereignty are misguided, unproductive and clear violations of international law,” the statement added.

