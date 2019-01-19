US Congressman wade into murder of investigative journalist in Ghana

US Congressman, Hank Johnson has condemned the killing of Ghanaian investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale at Madina in Accra on Wednesday night and wants the US to join in investigations into his death, Citinewsroom.com reported on Saturday.Mr. Johnson in a letter to the US Secretary of State said the US government must also look at possible sanctions including a travel ban against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong over his conduct and utterances against the deceased prior to his killing.

Hank Johnson, in a letter to the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said the US must deploy its security agencies to support Ghana with intelligence among other resources to investigate the murder.

He also urged, “the application of travel, banking, and other applicable sanctions targeting Kennedy Agyapong, who he said “urged violence against the journalist prior to his murder.”

Hank Johnson, the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 4th congressional district said the value of the Ahmed Suale’s work and the America’s principles of freedom of the press warrant that it gets involved to promptly investigate the matter.

“We cannot allow the voices of truth to be muffled by those who would benefit from silence and deceit,” the congressman added in his letter.