US Consular Chief to visit Nigeria, two other African countries

The United States Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, Mr. Carl Risch, is expected to visit Nigeria, Morocco and Ethiopia from April 15 to 21, 2018.

The US Department of State said that Risch would in Nigeria review consular operations at the U.S. Consulate in Lagos.

“The Assistant Secretary plans to review consular operations at our U.S. Consulates General in Casablanca and Lagos, and our U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa. He will also meet with inter-agency partners.

“The United States is committed to long-term engagement with Morocco, Nigeria and Ethiopia on a variety of consular issues.

“This includes efficient and equitable visa processing, protecting U.S. citizens overseas, working together on inter-country adoptions, and preventing and resolving international parent child abduction cases,” a Nigerian local newspaper, the Independent quoted the US Department of State as saying.

According to the report, Risch will in Morocco and Ethiopia meet with counterparts to discuss a range of consular issues, including international legal obligations to accept the return of nationals, who have been ordered removed and children’s issues.