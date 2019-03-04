US diplomat in Camroon to discuss Anglophone crisis

The United States’ Under Secretary in charge of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy will visit Cameroon later this month where he will hold talks with authorities on trade, peace and security; and on the Anglophone crisis.

He will visit Cameroon from March 17 to 18. The visit is part of an African tour that will bring the US diplomat to Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Cameroon.

This tour is scheduled from March 4th to 22nd. The diplomat will also visit France and Belgium.

According to US State Department, Tibor Nagy will discuss trade, peace and security, and an Anglophone crisis with the authorities of Yaounde.

Tibor Nagy will discuss Cameroon’s role as a regional partner with government officials as well as meet with civil society actors,” the US state department said.

The US Under Secretary of State for African Affairs is no stranger to relations between his country in Cameroon. In October 2018, Tibor Nagy was already worried about the security situation in the North West and South West regions.

“If no solution is found quickly, we fear a radicalization in the English-speaking regions that could increase the support enjoyed by extremists,”he noted back then.

This visit comes in a context of friction between Cameroon and the United States. On February 6, 2019, American officials announced that the United States had decided to reduce its military aid to Cameroon on grounds of alleged human rights violations.