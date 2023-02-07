US diplomat on mini Africa tour

Molly Phee, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs is to visit Ethiopia as part of her mini tour to the continent later this month.Phee is scheduled to arrive in Addis Ababa on the final days of her two-week-long tour covering South Africa and Nigeria.

“This visit is an example of U.S. action to deepen and expand our partnership with African governments, businesses, and public to meet the shared challenges and opportunities of our era,” reads a statement released in Washington on Monday.

In Ethiopia, the state department says she will be joined by Johnnie Carson, the Special Presidential envoy for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Implementation.

The visit will coincide with the African Union (AU) Summit scheduled to be held in Addis Ababa in mid-February.

The two envoys plan to meet with heads of state and ministers attending the summit and follow up on U.S. commitments to Africa.

The US reaffirms the value of a strong African Union and welcomes the AU’s leadership role on the global stage.