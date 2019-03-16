US diplomat on mission to strengthen ties with Cameroon

The US Assistant Secretary for African Affair Tibor Nagy will embark on a two-day official visit to Cameroon from the 17-18 March 2019.

This will be the fourth and final stop on his four-nation tour of Africa that has also included visits to Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

While in Cameroon, Assistant Secretary Nagy’s activities will include meetings with Cameroonian government officials and a visit to a U.S. company that has a presence in Cameroon.

These elements of the visit will allow both sides to advance the constructive partnership they have enjoyed since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1960, collaborating over the years on an increasingly diverse range of issues that are of enduring importance to both nations and the entire continent.

Both governments have been working together to eradicate terrorism and piracy, promote regional security and stability, and advance economic growth and environmental protection.