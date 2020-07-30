US donates 100 ventilators to Rwanda to combat COVID-19 pandemic

The US Government on Thursday provided Rwanda 100 ventilators to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic that has infected 1,963 people in the country.The US embassy in Kigali said in a statement that the shipment was handed over to Rwanda’s ministry of Health through the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) as a symbol of “working together to fight COVID-19”.

The ventilators, provided through the US Agency for International Development will be deployed in hospitals across the country,it said.

Prior to receiving the 100 ventilators from the US, Rwanda already had 86 ventilators in place, and so, the donation takes the total number to 186.

Branded “Zoll Portable Critical Care Ventilators,” they are – according to a statement from the US embassy—a leading-edge and in-demand technology for assisting Covid-19 patients breathe; and “give Rwanda a powerful to treat critically ill patients affected by the virus and can be operated invasively or non-invasively.”

According to Peter Vrooman, the US ambassador to Rwanda, the ventilators are valued at over Rwf1 billion, and will be accompanied with training to assist local doctors and nurses deploy them effectively should critically ill patients require them.

“The USAID will work closely with Minister Ngamije, the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) officials here in Kigali and medical professionals in the provinces to ensure the ventilators are quickly distributed to medical facilities throughout Rwanda,” he said “We are also working together to ensure medical personnel receive the necessary technical training to safely operate and maintain the devices.”

Dr. Daniel Ngamije, the Minister of Health, said that the donated ventilators will be installed in 10 government hospitals and 4 covid19 treatment centres across the country,

“The government of Rwanda will ensure that the remaining accessories and facilitation are procured and availed to the site as soon as possible,” the senior Rwandan government official said.