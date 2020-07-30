International › APA

US donates 100 ventilators to Rwanda to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Published on 30.07.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The US Government on Thursday provided Rwanda 100 ventilators to help it fight the coronavirus pandemic that has infected 1,963 people in the country.The US embassy in Kigali said in a  statement that the shipment was handed over to Rwanda’s ministry of  Health through the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) as a symbol of  “working together to fight COVID-19”.

The ventilators, provided  through the US Agency for International Development will be deployed in  hospitals across the country,it said.

Prior to receiving the 100  ventilators from the US, Rwanda already had 86 ventilators in place, and  so, the donation takes the total number to 186.

Branded “Zoll  Portable Critical Care Ventilators,” they are – according to a statement  from the US embassy—a leading-edge and in-demand technology for  assisting Covid-19 patients breathe; and “give Rwanda a powerful to  treat critically ill patients affected by the virus and can be operated  invasively or non-invasively.”

According to Peter Vrooman, the US  ambassador to Rwanda, the ventilators are valued at over Rwf1 billion,  and will be accompanied with training to assist local doctors and nurses  deploy them effectively should critically ill patients require them.

“The  USAID will work closely with Minister Ngamije, the Rwanda Biomedical  Centre (RBC) officials here in Kigali and medical professionals in the  provinces to ensure the ventilators are quickly distributed to medical  facilities throughout Rwanda,” he said “We are also working together to  ensure medical personnel receive the necessary technical training to  safely operate and maintain the devices.”

Dr. Daniel Ngamije, the  Minister of Health, said that the donated ventilators will be installed  in 10 government hospitals and 4 covid19 treatment centres across the  country,

“The government of Rwanda will ensure that the remaining  accessories and facilitation are procured and availed to the site as  soon as possible,” the senior Rwandan government official said.

