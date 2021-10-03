US donates 750,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Rwanda

The United States government on Saturday delivered an additional 751,140 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Rwanda.This donation brings the total current U.S. vaccine donation for Rwanda to 1,239,830 doses, an official source confirmed to APA in Kigali.

U.S Ambassador to Rwanda, Peter H. Vrooman, said, “The United States is sharing these vaccines to save lives and lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic.”

These donations protect Rwandans from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and support continuing efforts to build back the Rwandan economy.

As President Biden has said, “The United States is committed to bring the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”

In June, President Biden announced the U.S. Government’s commitment to procure and donate an additional 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to 100 countries supported by the COVAX Advance Market Commitment and member states of the African Union.

On September 22, President Biden announced an additional 500 million Pfizer doses, bringing the total donated to 1.1 billion globally by fall 2022.

The United States is working to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible.

The government and people of the United States are sharing these doses of vaccine not to secure favors or extract concessions. The U.S says vaccines do not come with strings attached.

It is done with the singular objective of saving lives, just as we do to fight HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other health threats through U.S. assistance through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the United States Agency for International Development

(USAID), and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).