International › APA

Happening now

US donates more COVID-19 protective equipment to Rwanda

Published on 28.07.2021 at 11h21 by APA News

The United States has donated more protective equipment to RWanda for the fight against COVID-19, according to a statement released by the US Embassy in Kigali on Wednesday.The donation includes pieces of surgical masks, pieces of N95 masks, pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and pieces of medical gloves.

In addition, the US embassy also donated CT scan and mobile X-ray equipment to specialized COVID-19 hospital in Rwanda to boost their ability to diagnose and better care for COVID-19 cases, it said.

The Rwandan Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 969 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 130,337 in the last seven days.

So far, 771 deaths have been registered.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top