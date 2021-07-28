US donates more COVID-19 protective equipment to Rwanda

The United States has donated more protective equipment to RWanda for the fight against COVID-19, according to a statement released by the US Embassy in Kigali on Wednesday.The donation includes pieces of surgical masks, pieces of N95 masks, pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and pieces of medical gloves.

In addition, the US embassy also donated CT scan and mobile X-ray equipment to specialized COVID-19 hospital in Rwanda to boost their ability to diagnose and better care for COVID-19 cases, it said.

The Rwandan Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 969 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 130,337 in the last seven days.

So far, 771 deaths have been registered.