US election observer found dead in Addis Ababa hotel

Published on 23.06.2021 at 23h21 by APA News

An American election observer who was identified as John Marsh was found dead at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, the metropolitan police confirmed on Wednesday.Late Marsh was an employee of the Carter Center.

The Carter Center confirmed the news in a statement.

“The Carter Center is deeply saddened to confirm that John Marsh, a contractor responsible for managing the Center’s social media monitoring project in Ethiopia, died unexpectedly Monday, June 21, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia” the statement said.

Commander Fasika Fanta, Public relations director of the Addis Ababa Police Commission, said the American was found dead on Monday morning.

One of the hotel’s janitors reportedly saw the dead body as she entered the room for cleaning, and reported it to the police, it was said.

When police entered the room, the body was found lying on the floor.

An Ethiopian election observer badge and a driving license from the state of California were found in his pocket, among other items, according to the police report.

Commander Fasika has been quoted as saying that no symptoms of physical trauma were found on his body.

“The condition seems to suggest that it is a natural death but the autopsy result will establish the cause,” he said.

The Carter Center described the late John Marsh as “a fierce advocate for human rights, justice, and democracy in East Africa and around the world. ”