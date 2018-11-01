US embassy calls for probe into clashes between Shiites, security operatives

The United States embassy in Nigeria has called for an investigation into the clash between the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and security operatives in some states, including Abuja.The US said in a statement on Thursday that it was concerned about the effect of violence that has rocked the nation’s capital for three days.

“The United States Embassy is concerned by the deaths resulting from clashes between Nigerian security forces and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in the Abuja axis.

“We urge the Government of Nigeria authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the events and take appropriate action to hold accountable those responsible for violations of the Nigerian law.

“We urge restraint on all sides,” the report by Channels Television quoted the US embassy as saying.

The Shiites are protesting against the failure of the security agencies to release their leader in spite of the bail order granted him by the court.