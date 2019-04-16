US embassy clarifies visa issuance to Nigerians

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has said its visa officers do not enjoy denying visa to Nigerians.In a Facebook post on Monday, the embassy said this was contrary to the opinion held by most Nigerians.

It explained that there are some questions often misunderstood by applicants which earn them a rejection.

The report by a local newspaper, ThisDay on Tuesday said that the embassy stated that the first step to securing a US visa was to complete the DS 160 form correctly.

“Contrary to popular opinion, visa officers do not enjoy handing anyone the 214b refusal letter,” the embassy said.

“Proof: Visa Officers will be live on Facebook to talk about some of the commonly misunderstood questions on the DS 160 and help you improve your next application,” it said.

The embassy, according to The Cable, said its officers would be on a Facebook Live session at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to answer visa questions and discuss common mistakes seen on the DS 160.

However, some rejected Nigerian applicants disagreed with the position of the embassy as they recounted their unpleasant experiences.

One Eunice Erusiafe said his son was denied visa three times, while intending to visit the US for a surgery.

“My son was denied visa three times without any reason; he was going for an open-heart surgery (congenital heart defect). The boy is going through a lot of pains right now; I pray God sends help to us,” she wrote.

Ufoeze Ugo said she was rejected for admitting that she wasn’t married.

“To think I stood before a staff and the first thing he asked me was: What does your husband do? I answered “Sir, I am not married”. The next thing I heard was ‘sorry ma; you are not qualified for this visa’. So it is now a must to be married,” Ugo said.

“When people are sincere they are denied. I can’t lie because I want to go to another man’s land,” she said.

Magnus Nwanonenyi said he was invited by a company in the US in 2005 to attend a three-day conference, but was denied visa with no reason given.