US evacuates volunteers from Malawi amid COVID-19 fears

The United States government has started evacuating its volunteers from Malawi as a precautionary measure amid fears that the southern African country could soon be hit by the coronavirus outbreak.According to a statement from the US embassy in Malawi, American personnel under the Peace Corps have been evacuated back to the US until the coronavirus threat is over.

It however said the Peace Corps are not shutting down operations in Malawi, noting that American personnel would return once the coronavirus threat has receded.

“Importantly, hosts in Malawi will still continue their employment with the Peace Corps since they are vital to the mission,” it said.

It noted that as coronavirus, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease – continues to spread across the globe, the embassy “is acting now to protect the health of all staff”.

Malawi has not yet recorded any coronavirus case although a number of its neighbours have reported several cases.