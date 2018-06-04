US first lady not going to Canada, Singapore: spokeswoman

US First Lady Melania Trump will not accompany the president to the Group of Seven summit in Canada, nor to planned North Korea nuclear talks in Singapore, her spokeswoman said Sunday.

“She will not attend the G7 and there are no plans for her to travel to Singapore at this time,” Stephanie Grisham told AFP.

Melania Trump was hospitalized in May, undergoing an embolization procedure for a “benign” kidney condition, according to Grisham.

Embolization is most frequently used to cut off the flow of blood to a tumor or growth.

The first lady has not participated in a public event since returning from the hospital in mid-May.

She sought to quell speculation about her health last week, tweeting that she was “feeling great” and was at the White House “working hard on behalf of children and the American people!”