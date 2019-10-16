US gives security support to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador

Published on 16.10.2019 at 23h54 by AFP

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador would receive assistance on law enforcement and security issues after they signed immigration agreements with Washington.

Trump said in a tweet that the three central American countries were “working to end the scourge of human smuggling.”

“The US will shortly be approving targeted assistance in the areas of law enforcement and security,” he said.

Trump has made a clampdown on immigration a keystone of his presidency.

USAID assistance to the three countries was frozen earlier this year after Washington complained they were not taking “sufficient action to reduce the overwhelming number of migrants.”

“Thanks to the President’s policy and to the response from these countries, we are seeing great progress,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

“To enable further progress in these countries’ efforts, some targeted Department of State and USAID funding will resume.”