US Grants 80 Million USD To Cameroon For The Fight Against HIV/AIDS

Manaouda Malachie announced this on Monday, May 23 following a meeting between the Cameroonian Minister of Public Health and the new American Ambassador Christopher John Lamora.

The donation will be allocated to the activities in the country of the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation (EGPAF), which assists the government to ensure that 95% of people living with HIV/AIDS know their status, are put on antiretroviral treatment and that the same proportion has their viral load suppressed.

Another part of this fund will have to be devoted to the United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which since January 2020 has eliminated all costs for HIV-related hospital services.

According to data from the Ministry of Public Health, between 2004 and 2020, the HIV prevalence rate fell from 5.6% to 2.7% among the population aged between 15 and 49 years in Cameroon, and the estimated number of new infections has also been a decline deemed to be considerable.