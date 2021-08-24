International › APA

US imposes sanction on Eritrean army leader

Published on 24.08.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The United States on Monday said it has imposed sanctions on a senior Eritrean military leader for engaging in “serious human rights violations” during the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.The US Treasury has accused forces under the command of General Filipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of the Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF), of committing massacres, looting and sexual assaults.

 

The government of Eritrea in a statement dismissed the US’ allegation and the sanction as “baseless and unacceptable.”

 

The allegation by the US government was the usual blemishes the Whitehouse has done against Eritrea, the statement said.

 

Under the sanctions, all property owned by Gen. Woldeyohannes will be blocked and any business with them in the US is prohibited.

 

In a statement, Andrea Gacki, Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs and Asset Control, called on Eritrea to withdraw its forces from Ethiopia, and urged all involved in the conflict to begin peace talks.

Eritrea once again said it had pulled its troops from Ethiopia some weeks ago.

 

