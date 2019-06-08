US invests $13m in Ghana’s health sector

The United States has invested $13 million in Ghana’s health sector for the past five years, state-owned Daily Graphic reports on Saturday.The investment went into training of nurses, midwives, laboratory technicians and provision of 12 model community- based health planning and services which were refurbished and equipped in beneficiary communities.

In addition 420 principals and tutors of nursing training schools were also trained in the effective use and maintenance of laboratories.

The programme again trained 5,300 Community Health Management Committee members and 750 frontline community health workers on community health care delivery.

It is hoped that the investment would result in improving healthcare quality delivery by nurses and midwives who have been equipped with skills and knowledge that are so important in Ghana.

This was revealed by the Health Office Directorate of the USAID Ghana, Ms Janean Davis who explained that the initiative was part of a global programme of the agency.