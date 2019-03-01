US issues G/Bissau travel advise

The U.S. State Department, in a statement on its website Friday, called on its citizens to reconsider their decision to travel to Guinea Bissau during the current election campaign, given the “risk of violence” facing the country.“The government of Guinea-Bissau, without the control of police and military personnel, could impose travel restrictions in the run-up to the elections, sometimes without warning, which could affect travel plans,” the US Department of Foreign Affairs warned.

It said Guinea-Bissau has been blighted by “chronic political and institutional dysfunction for decades and there is a potential for violence.”

Launched on 16 February, the electoral campaign ahead of the March 10 legislative elections will run until 8 March. The election pits 21 political parties against each other.