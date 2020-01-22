US loads efforts in contributing to Cameroon’s maritime security

The United States of America has praised its partnership with Cameroon and other countries from the Gulf of Guinea as far as maritime security is concerned.

In a communique made public Tuesday January 21, 2020, the US Embassy in Yaounde lauds its security assistance especially to Cameroon and pledges to continue supporting the later.

“The United States has made significant contributions to Cameroon’s maritime security. In 2016, the United States funded the creation of six maritime operation Centres in Limbe, Douala, and Kribi that enable naval operations at sea, and we will continue to provide maintenance and training for these Centres this year.” Part of the release reads.

According to the release, through this support, the United States seeks to achieve both country’s mutual goals as far as maritime security, countering violent extremism in the North, and supporting regional security initiatives are concerned.

“Our partnership remains strong. While we continue to aid Cameroon in its fight against Boko Haram…our role is changing as the threat from these groups evolves and the coordination and capabilities of Cameroon and regional partners mature. We are proud to support Cameroon…” It added.