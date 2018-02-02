US, Mexico play up increased security cooperation

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson insisted Friday the US and Mexico are bolstering cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, brushing aside concerns about the impact of his boss Donald Trump’s anti-Mexican barbs.

The US-Mexican relationship has been strained by Trump’s attacks on Mexican immigrants and the North American Free Trade Agreement — and his insistence on building a border wall.

But as Tillerson kicked off his first major tour of Latin America, he and his Mexican counterpart sought to play down any tensions, focusing instead on fighting what the former oilman turned secretary of state called the “devastating impact” of the international narcotics trade.

“We’ve created… a different approach as to how we cooperate to attack the entire supply chain of this devastating impact of drugs — cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, opioids,” Tillerson said after meeting with Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and Canada’s Chrystia Freeland in Mexico City.

“This is having a horrible effect on American citizens, Mexican citizens, Canadian citizens.”

In October, Trump declared the US opioid crisis a national public health emergency, after overdoses of drugs such as heroin and fentanyl killed more than 40,000 people in 2016.

Videgaray said all three countries had agreed to place “special emphasis” on fighting both the supply and demand side of the problem: the Mexican drug cartels fueling a wave of bloodshed in his country, and the US and Canadian consumption making it a multi-billion-dollar business.

“The paradigm has to be one of cooperation, not blaming each other,” he said.

– All good? –

Videgaray also insisted the US-Mexican relationship is strong, despite Trump’s tirades.

“In many ways the relationship today is more close, it’s more fluid, than it was with the previous administration. That might be a surprise for many people, but it’s a fact,” he said.

Freeland likewise played down tensions, despite a recent series of trade disputes between the US and Canada.

She said Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “really get along” and called Tillerson “an incredibly important voice in maintaining the rules-based international order.”

But it was impossible to paper over tensions on certain issues.

Videgaray stayed mum as Tillerson sought to explain Trump’s wall proposal and immigration crackdown as part of a shared security push.

Deporting those who lack immigration papers — including the so-called “Dreamers” brought to the United States as children, now at the center of a bitter political battle — fits into Trump’s law and order agenda, Tillerson said.

“I know it’s painful, the process is for a lot of people, and that’s why as we move forward and in implementing the president’s directives, we are trying to do so in a way that accommodates the fact that it’s hard for some people,” he said.

Videgaray said both that and the wall were internal decisions for the US government, but added that a mass exodus of “Dreamers” would be “an enormous gain for Mexico and a loss for the United States.”

Tillerson later held a closed-door meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, who faces domestic pressure not to give up too much ground to his pushy northern neighbor.

– Venezuela challenge –

With a new round of talks on overhauling NAFTA scheduled for next month, Canada and Mexico hope a deal can be salvaged.

Videgaray and Freeland both touted their vision for a “win-win-win” deal that would modernize outdated elements while keeping the bulk of the agreement intact.

Tillerson acknowledged the huge role of North American trade in the US economy, saying Canada and Mexico rank as the first or second largest export market for 42 US states.

The three also found common ground on the Venezuela crisis, calling for President Nicolas Maduro’s leftist government to restore constitutional rule.

“What we would like to see happen there is a peaceful transition,” Tillerson said.

He added that “if — if — President Maduro would return to the Venezuelan constitution, restore the elected assembly, dismantle the illegitimate constituent assembly and return to free and fair elections,” he’d be welcome to “stay and run.”

After Mexico, Tillerson is set to travel on to Argentina, Peru, Colombia and Jamaica, pushing for stronger action on Venezuela and touting his vision of deeper cooperation.