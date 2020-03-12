US offers Cameroon FCFA 70 million to help fight Coronavirus outbreak

The United States of America has announced a FCFA 70 million support to the government of Cameroon to help fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

The US Embassy said recently in a statement on Tuesday it had donated the financial in addition to ongoing technical support to address the coronavirus outbreak.

The statement added that the :”The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is present in Cameroon and coordinating with the Ministry of Public Health to help the country respond to the coronavirus outbreak and prevent further spread of infection.

During an audience with the Head of State Paul Biya yesterday at the Unity Palace, the US Ambassador Peter Balerin reiterated his country’s commitment to help fight the virus as well as support Cameroon’s health security system.

Last weekend, the government of Cameroon confirmed two cases of the Coronavirus who have all been placed at the isolation unit of the Yaounde Central Hospital.