US pledges $4.7m for Botswana COVID-19 fight

The United States on Thursday pledged US$4.65 million towards Botswana’s coronavirus pandemic response.US ambassador Craig Cloud said the funding would support Botswana’s efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 as well as in the treatment of those infected.

“The assistance package will provide 5,000 face shields and other key personal protective equipment, train health care workers on infection prevention and control to contain the spread of the virus, and establish a Field Epidemiology Laboratory Training Program to build a corps of in-country disease detectives,” Cloud said.

He added that the money would assist the National Public Health Laboratory to expand and decentralize COVID-19 testing to reach all areas of the country.

Botswana has so far registered 23 coronavirus cases and one death.