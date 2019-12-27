International › APA

US pledges Liberia economic bailout

Published on 27.12.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

As the Liberian economy continues to be plagued with problems, the United States government has pledged to assist the Central Bank of Liberia through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).In a statement issued in Monrovia on Thursday, the US Embassy said, the assistance program which has been arranged in coordination with the Liberian government and international partners, is intended to assist the Central Bank of Liberia to more effectively perform its core functions. 

This would facilitate the better management of the Liberian currency and creating the necessary monetary stability for broad-based inclusive  economic growth.

