US pledges Liberia economic bailout

As the Liberian economy continues to be plagued with problems, the United States government has pledged to assist the Central Bank of Liberia through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).In a statement issued in Monrovia on Thursday, the US Embassy said, the assistance program which has been arranged in coordination with the Liberian government and international partners, is intended to assist the Central Bank of Liberia to more effectively perform its core functions.

This would facilitate the better management of the Liberian currency and creating the necessary monetary stability for broad-based inclusive economic growth.