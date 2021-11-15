US presents $226,889 grant to Nigerian editors for capacity building

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) says that it has received $226, 889 (about N93.3 million) from the United States of America through its embassy in Nigeria, to facilitate activities aimed at strengthening the capacity of its members to understand, appreciate and deliver on their constitutionally assigned responsibility to hold government accountable to the people.In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, by the NGE’s President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the NGE said that the capacity building would include training programmes for editors and other senior journalists on press freedom/democracy, as well as town hall meetings on media regulation framework.

‘’The project also entails printing and distribution of the Journalism Code of ethics, and strengthening of the NGE’s website – news alerts on media violations.

“These capacity building conferences, which will hold in the six geo-political zones across the country, are to provide a platform for editors to be reminded of the sacred duties they are tasked to perform by the constitution on behalf of the citizens.

‘’Drawing copious examples from the advanced democracies around the world, like US – after which the Nigerian constitution is formed, the conferences are expected to instil in the editors the need to perform their duties with the highest form of standard and sense of responsibilities,” the NGE said.

It expressed the hope that a responsive and professional media would have the spin-off effect of keeping the government on its toes, holding government accountable to the citizens, securing the confidence and support of the citizens and the international community and advancing democratic growth and consolidation.

Explaining other components of the project, the NGE said it would also strengthen its website to meet up with the demands for news alerts on media violations, public feedback and complaints on allegations of malicious media reportage.

“This would provide an opportunity for the Guild to strengthen its online presence to promptly disseminate current information with members and the general public, including international partners and audiences.

“A third component is the printing and distribution of Nigeria Journalism Code of Ethics to all journalists, including editors to popularise among editors and senior journalists the professional code of ethics that guilds their profession and have these instilled in their sub-consciousness and serve as a guiding principle.

“It will also help to promote good governance, transparency and deepening of democracy through objective media practices that effectively demands accountability from those in authorities towards advancing the socio-economic well-being and rights of the people, and enrich their cultural practices, and human rights, in line with the values expected of a modern democratic state,” the NGE said.

It noted that at this critical point in Nigeria, especially as it moves towards 2023 general election, the country needs a media that can help set social and political agenda in support of a better society, helping to build visions of hope, nudge Nigerians and Nigeria on the path of development, social re-engineering and renaissance.

On the town hall meetings component of the project, the statement explained that it would provide a huge opportunity for stakeholders to assess media performance in consolidating Nigeria’s democracy and outline an agenda for the future.

The NGE said it had also planned strategy meetings with Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other media focused NGOs on framework for self-regulation for Nigerian media.

“This will provide a platform for media stakeholders to undertake self-introspection and develop a framework for media regulation, which will not only have their buy-in but also improve the standard for media practice in Nigeria thereby reducing, if not eliminate, incidents of sub-standard and unprofessional reportage in the Nigerian media.

“Such conversations and hopefully eventual adoption of self-regulatory framework could also have a regional spin-off whereby countries within the region, and indeed Africa, could be encouraged to borrow a leaf from the Nigerian example, as was the case with the adoption of a Freedom of Information Act in Nigeria subsequently having a positive spin-off in Ghana,” it added.

On the expected impact of the project, the editors said a pool of Nigerian editors and media managers would be galvanised to be committed to the highest ethical standard and taking robust actions to ensure same.

According to the NGE, the pool will be committed to the promotion and protection of the right to independent press, freedom of expression and the deepening of democratic space.

It expressed the hope that at the end of the project, mobilised pool of editors will be constantly projecting issue-based governance in defence of the mass of the Nigerian people, in line with Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.