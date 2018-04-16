US President invites Nigerian leader to Washington for talks – Official

The US President Donald Trump will be hosting President Muhammadu Buhari on April 30, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs ministry has said.The ministry said that the White House announced the planned meeting on Sunday.

According to the ministry, Buhari will meet Trump in Washington to discuss issues, which include fighting terrorism and economic growth.

“President Trump looks forward to discussing ways to enhance our strategic partnership and advance our shared priorities.

“Promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria’s role as a democratic leader in the region.

“The relationship of the United States with Nigeria is deep and strong, and Nigeria’s economic growth, security, and leadership in Africa will advance our mutual prosperity,” the ministry said.

Buhari was the first African leader Trump called on phone following his inauguration as the US President.

Diplomatic experts said that Buhari, being the first African leader called by Trump, only reaffirmed Nigeria’s strategic position in Africa.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also visited Nigeria in February in the first five-country African tour embarked upon by any official of the administration.