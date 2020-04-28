US promises to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 with ventilators

President Donald Trump of the United States on Tuesday had a telephone discussion with his Nigerian counterpart, President Muhammadu Buhari over the menace of novel coronavirus pandemic.Tump promised to send some ventilators to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19.

Nigeria’s Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed confirmed in Abuja on Tuesday during the Daily National Press Briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said President Trump initiated the conversation.

“The conversation centred on Nigeria’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Buhari used the opportunity to brief the American President on the steps that Nigeria is taking to contain the spread of the disease.

“For his part, President Trump assured that the United States stands in solidarity with Nigeria in this difficult time and promised to send ventilators to support the country in its fight against the pandemic,” Mohammed said.

The conversation came in less than 24 hours after Buhari addressed the nation on COVID-19 and the support the country had been receiving from other countries and the international community.

In his speech, Buhari said: “Nigeria has also continued to receive support from the international community, multilateral agencies, the private sector and public-spirited individuals.

“This support has ensured that critical lifesaving equipment and materials, which have become scarce globally, are available for Nigeria through original equipment manufacturers and government-to-government processes.”

In an effort to ameliorate the pains of the people on lockdown, he said the distribution and expansion of palliatives was on-going in a transparent manner. “I am mindful of the seeming frustration being faced by expectant citizens. I urge all potential beneficiaries to exercise patience as we continue to fine tune our logistical and distribution processes working with the State Governments,” he said.