International › APA

Happening now

US provides over $18m to support rehabilitation in Tigray region

Published on 25.12.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Thursday said his country is providing more than $18 million to Ethiopia in support of the country’s rehabilitation activities.Secretary Pompeo said the donation is extended in humanitarian assistance to help refugees and host communities affected by the law enforcement operation in Tigray region.

He tweeted that civilians must be protected from harm and humanitarian workers should be provided safe and unhindered access to the affected areas.

Washington has been accusing Addis Ababa of inviting Eritrean troops in the Tigray conflict,  although both Ethiopia and Eritrea have repeatedly denied the claim.

The US claimed Eritrean troops were fighting alongside the Ethiopian army in the northern Tigray state against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). 

As the second most populous country in Africa, Ethiopia is one of the US government’s largest and most complex assistance programs.

In 2019, an estimated 8.2 million people in Ethiopia required emergency assistance, and 8 million Ethiopians are chronically food insecure and receive support from the Government of Ethiopia’s (GOE) safety net program.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top