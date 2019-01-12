US pursues Pakistani drug suspect in Mozambique

The United States has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Pakistani national, Tanveer Ahmed, who is believed to be residing in Mozambique on suspicion of drug trafficking, APA can report on Saturday.According to state-controlled Mozambique Television, the indictment consists of an international warrant of arrest issued by a Texas court in the United States on December 21 to capture four citizens, including Tanveer Ahmed, a resident of Matola, southern province of Maputo.

Recently, Ahmed was arrested by Mozambican authorities on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Meanwhile, Ahmed was acquitted in a court ruling delivered on Friday in the city of Pemba, provincial capital of Cabo Delgado, due to lack of evidence, TVM reported.

“However, we would have received an international arrest warrant issued by the United States of America. It is this international arrest warrant that we, as a Public Prosecutor, are working with the court so that it can be executed, “said Armando Wilson, Attorney for the Province of Cabo Delgado.

For this reason, Ahmed remains in detention in Pemba pending the execution of the said international arrest warrant in the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, a document stating that he is involved in drug trafficking in the United States.

“It is up to us, as province of Cabo Delgado, to fulfill the mandate. Regarding subsequent steps we would not like to move forward with what might happen in this particular case because there are rules of international law that must be observed” Wilson said.

According to Wilson, it will also be up to the court to decide on the case and not the Public Prosecution Service.

“What we are doing right now is articulating with the Court regarding the execution of the mandate,” he said.