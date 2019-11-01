US reiterates commitment to Cameroon despite AGOA sanction

The United States of America has reiterated its committment as a partner and friend to Cameroon despite a desision from Donald Trump to terminate Cameroon’s trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) as of January 1, 2020.

Donald Trump said he was terminating the deal because he found Cameroon to be out of compliance with AGOA’s eligibility criteria due to its engagement in gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.

However, the US embassy in Cameroon president Trump could reinstate Cameroon if the country meets the required criteria.

“The President can reinstate Cameroon as a beneficiary of AGOA when it again meets the criteria, and we remain committed to working with Cameroon to do so. In 2018, Cameroon exported roughly $220 million in goods and services to the United States; $63 million was exported under AGOA, over 90 percent of which was crude petroleum,”the US embassy said.

“The United States is a committed partner and friend of Cameroon, and we will continue to pursue robust and diverse commercial ties, working with other tools at our disposal toward realizing the enormous potential of this relationship for our mutual prosperity and economic growth.