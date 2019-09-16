International › APA

Happening now

US Secretary of Health, Human Services ends visit to Rwanda

Published on 16.09.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Alex Michael Azar II ended a working visit to Rwanda after meeting President Paul Kagame late Sunday with handshakes — and a message hailing current efforts to prevent the spread of Ebola Virus to Rwanda from neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).Azar  ‘s visit to Rwanda is part of regional tour which will also take him to  Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) where by he is  heading a delegation of other top US health officials  to gauge the  Ebola outbreak in the region, the world’s second largest in history.

Among  the US officials in the visiting delegation includes Anthony Fauci,  director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,  and Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and  Prevention (CDC).

Joining the US delegation is the  director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom  Ghebreyesus,who has made nearly monthly trips to the DRC since August  2018, when the outbreak began in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

While  meeting with top officials from the DRC, Uganda, and Rwanda, the  delegation will discuss the United States’s continued efforts in the  region, including  Health and Human Services funding of a second year of  Ebola vaccine manufacturing, the deployment of CDC personnel to the DR  Congo, and support for a clinical trial of Ebola therapeutics.

Reports  by the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that as of 10  September,  there are 3 new confirmed Ebola cases, which raises the  outbreak total to 3,084, including 2,070 deaths. A total of 398  suspected cases are still under investigation, according to the same  source.

The WHO said that under Pillar 1 of the current Strategic  Response Plan, the estimated funding requirement for all partners for  the period July to December 2019 is US$ 287 million, including US$  120-140 million for the UN agency.

Since the outbreak, the hemorrhagic fever has gradually spread, infecting nearly 3,091 people and killing 2,074 people

Tags :


News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top