International › APA

Happening now

US set to cut foreign aid assistance to Ethiopia-Reports

Published on 29.08.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The United States is set to cut its foreign aid assistance to Ethiopia for undisclosed reasons, reports said on Saturday.An estimated $130 million cut is believed to affect Ethiopia’s programs in counter-terrorism, security, military education and training, and anti-human trafficking – among other programs.

Emergency Humanitarian aid including food assistance and health programs won’t be affected by the cut, according to a report by Foreign Policy.

Critics say the foreign cut aims to influence the horn African nation change its stand over disagreement between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

State Department officials have, said the report by Foreign Policy, briefed Congressional staff on the decision.  And they believe that the U.S.-Ethiopia relationship would not be affected because “the United States can have tough conversations with friends.”

However, The Foreign Policy report indicated that the decision has caused “friction” within the Trump administration. 

In February 2019, thousands of Ethiopians took to the streets in Washington DC protesting President Donald pressure on their country during the Washington negotiation between the three riparian countries (Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt).

The US claimed to be an “observer” and facilitator in the negotiation but later issued a statement warning Ethiopia not to fill the dam before reaching an agreement with the lower riparian countries.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top