US set to cut foreign aid assistance to Ethiopia-Reports

The United States is set to cut its foreign aid assistance to Ethiopia for undisclosed reasons, reports said on Saturday.An estimated $130 million cut is believed to affect Ethiopia’s programs in counter-terrorism, security, military education and training, and anti-human trafficking – among other programs.

Emergency Humanitarian aid including food assistance and health programs won’t be affected by the cut, according to a report by Foreign Policy.

Critics say the foreign cut aims to influence the horn African nation change its stand over disagreement between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

State Department officials have, said the report by Foreign Policy, briefed Congressional staff on the decision. And they believe that the U.S.-Ethiopia relationship would not be affected because “the United States can have tough conversations with friends.”

However, The Foreign Policy report indicated that the decision has caused “friction” within the Trump administration.

In February 2019, thousands of Ethiopians took to the streets in Washington DC protesting President Donald pressure on their country during the Washington negotiation between the three riparian countries (Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt).

The US claimed to be an “observer” and facilitator in the negotiation but later issued a statement warning Ethiopia not to fill the dam before reaching an agreement with the lower riparian countries.