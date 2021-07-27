International › APA

Happening now

US slams arrest of MPs in eSwatini

Published on 27.07.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The United States embassy in Mbabane has slammed the arrest of two pro-democracy eSwatini Members of Parliament on alleged terrorism charges.Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube were arrested at the weekend on charges of contravening the country’s Suppression of Terrorism Act. They are due to appear in the high court in Mbabane.

Police have reportedly issued a warrant of arrest for a third MP, Mduduzi Simelane, of the People’s United Democratic Movement on the same charges.

“The suppression of the right of individuals — including Members of Parliament — to freely express their opinions is unacceptable,” the US embassy said in a statement on Tuesday.

It called on the eSwatini government “to exercise transparency in the application of law and to respect human rights despite political differences.”

“We will continue to engage contacts at all levels of government and across civil society, and reiterate our call for an honest, constructive dialogue with all stakeholders at the table,” the embassy said.

The arrests come in the wake of the violent suppression of pro-democracy protests in the southern African kingdom in June, which resulted in dozens of deaths and arrests.

The protesters were demanding political reforms in a country where King Mswati III holds absolute power.

The Southern African Development Community has during the past month dispatched fact-finding missions to promote dialogue in the country although pro-democracy activists have complained of being left out of the process.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top