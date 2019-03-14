US slams Cameroon in damning human rights report

Citing the October 7 election, the Boko Haram insurgency in the North and the socio-political crises in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon, the US Department of State in her 2018 Country reports on human rights practices in Cameroon has indicated that there have been gross human right violation in the country.

« The socio-political crises that began in the North West and South West regions in late 2016 over perceived marginalization developed into an armed conflict between government forces and separatist groups. The conflict resulted in serious human rights violations and abuses by government forces and Anglophone separatist, »the 45-page report report reads in part.

According to the report signed by the Secretary of State Micheal R. Pompeo, and released on Wednesday March 13, there have been several reports that the Government of Cameroon or its agents committed arbitary and unlawful killings through the excessive use of force in the execution of their duties.

The report equally mentions that although the constitution of Cameroon prohibits practices such as harrassement, beating, torture and other inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment especially by forces of law and order, several cases of such acts have been recurrent in Cameroon.

This report on Human rights violation, 43th of its kind, according to the US department of State is a contribution to the process.

The Government of Cameroon is yet to react on the report though it has always denied accusations of human rights violation by elements of the defence and security forces. The government has on several occasions indicated it will investigate and prosecute any soldier suspected of human rights violation.

2018 Cameroon Human Rights report by US State Department.