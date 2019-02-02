US slaps visa sanction on Ghana

Washington has slapped a visa sanction on Ghana for what it describes as Accra’s failure to accept its nationals who are awaiting deportation from the United States.State-owned Ghanaian Times reported on Saturday that the visa restriction would affect Members of the Parliament (MPs), their dependents, spouses as well as some selected government officials.

Owing to this, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has instructed consular officers in the US Embassy in Accra to implement the visa restrictions on certain categories of visa applicants.

However, in a sharp response to the sanction, Ghana’s ambassador to Washington, Dr. Baffour Adjei Barwuah was quoted as saying that the decision by the US government was unfair to bring pressure to bear on him “to sanction the deportation of our own citizens”/

In a statement on Thursday, Washington said Ghana had failed to live up to the obligations under international law to accept the return of its nationals removed from the United States by the Department of the Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, at a press briefing in her Accra offices on Friday, US ambassador Ms. Stephanie S. Sullivan, said her country has furnished Ghana with the list of potential deportees and was only waiting for Accra to issue travel documents to them which the country has failed to do for more than two years.