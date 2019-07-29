US Speaker lauds Ghana’s peacekeeping role

The visiting US Speaker of House of Representatives, Nancy Patricia Pelosi, has lauded Ghana’s peacekeeping role in the world.“We compliment you on the strength of Ghana being exporter of security and peacekeepers from this continent,” she said, adding that on her way to Ghana she met with American military and they praised Ghana for her peacekeeping activities across the globe.

Nancy Pelosi made the commendation when she held a closed door meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo at Jubilee House, the seat of government in Accra.

She also commended Ghana for upholding democracy and the rule of law.

Pelosi. who is leading business and congressmen and women arrived in Ghana on Sunday and was met on arrival at Kotoka International Airport by the Speaker of the Ghanaian Parliament, Hon. Mike Aaron Quaye.

She is expected to address the Ghanaian Parliament on Wednesday, pay a courtesy call on the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamena Duncan and visit the Slave Heritage Site at Assin Manso, Cape Coast and Elmina Castles to familiarize herself with the traces of the slave trade before she leaves for the US.