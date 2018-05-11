US to train 60 young Nigerians

The U.S. Mission to Nigeria will send 60 young Nigerians to participate in the 2018 Mandela Washington Fellowship programme for six weeks from June 18 to August 2.The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria said on Thursday in Abuja that the participants would join other African fellows in the U.S. for the programme.

”The Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

”It is composed of academic coursework, leadership training and networking.

”Total of five out of the 60 fellows will remain in the U.S. for an additional six weeks to participate in a professional development experience at select companies and organisations,” the embassy said.

According to the embassy, through this initiative, 28 U.S. universities will host 700 young leaders from sub-Saharan Africa.

The young leaders would be in various U.S. institutes focused on public management, business and entrepreneurship and civic leadership.

It stated that Nigeria’s fellows represent the largest cohort from any one country.

It noted that as part of the orientation, the U.S. Embassy invited three leading Nigerian professionals to participate in a mentoring workshop

The professionals included Afolabi Imoukhuede, Senior Special Advisor to the Vice President on Job Creation, Serah Makka-Ugbabe, ONE Campaign Country Director; and Lawrence Afere, 2014 MWF alumnus and founder of Springboard Farms.

All three of them shared unique perspectives on leadership and opportunity.

It noted that Imoukhuede quoted Nelson Mandela in speaking about Nigeria’s importance to the future of Africa, while Makka-Ugbabe remarked that “these are the faces we’ve been waiting for”.