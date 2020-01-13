US triples assistance to Cameroon’s HIV programme

The United States of America have announced an addition of close to FCFA 5.7 Billion assistance to Cameroon’s HIV/AIDS programme following the country’s decision to eliminate user fees for all HIV services in Public hospitals.

The information is contained in a press release made public this Monday January 13 by the US Embassy in Yaounde, Cameroon.

After congratulating the Government of Cameroon for the elimination of user fees for all HIV services in public health facilities and accredited community sites, decision which according to the Embassy will help Cameroon reach an epidemic control of HIV with time, she announced the tripling of her aid to support the programme.

“…As a result of this historic commitment by the Government of Cameroon, the United States is tripling its assistance to Cameroon’s HIV programme to over $97 Million for 2020 (approximately 5.7 billion CFA)” Part of the release reads.

This support goes in line with US commitment to supporting Cameroon to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by the year 2030.

According to the US Embassy in Cameroon, nearly 530,000 people are living with HIV in Cameroon. It disclosed that as of July 2019, only 58% of them were on antiretroviral treatment.

It notes therefore that with Cameroon’s decision to eliminate the HIV user fees, the financial barrier to treatment has been removed and significantly more people should be able to get tested, follow treatment and remain virally suppressed.