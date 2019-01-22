US vice president to Venezuelan opposition: ‘We are with you’

US Vice President Mike Pence issued a rallying cry Tuesday to opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on the eve of planned protest marches.

“As the good people of Venezuela make your voices heard tomorrow, on behalf of the American people, we say: estamos con ustedes. We are with you,” Pence tweeted.

“We stand with you, and we will stay with you until Democracy is restored and you reclaim your birthright of Libertad.”

The vocal US support is sure to anger Maduro, whose hard-left government frequently accuses Washington of meddling in the oil-rich but economically devastated country.

The opposition-controlled National Assembly — declared invalid by the pro-Maduro Supreme Court — has called for a day of protests on Wednesday. Tension is already high following what the government said was a failed rebellion by 27 soldiers on Monday.