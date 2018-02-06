US was never arms-supply partner to South Sudan – VP Deng Gai

The United States has never been an arms’ supplier-partner to South Sudan, first Vice President Taban Deng Gai has declared.During the decades of civil war, and fighting against the Khartoum regime, America never supplied the SPLA with ammunition, he said.

It would be recalled that last Friday, the Trump Administration announced restrictions on the supply of military materiel to the country.

“During the war of liberation; I never saw an American M16; I know of the support from Russia; I know of the support from Libya; I know the support from Ethiopia; and, I know of the support from Yemen, because our friends are there”.

Deng said the US should not dictate peace in South Sudan.

“We shall bring peace, not because this is being dictated by America. It is because we need peace in our country; it is because we need to develop”, Deng Gai declared.

He was responding to comments made by Michael Morrow, US acting ambassador to South Sudan.

Morrow has reportedly said the government and armed opposition groups in South Sudan have continued to use military force to gain political advantage at the negotiation table.

He also reportedly said some individuals in the government divert to their pockets monies that have been allocated for humanitarian assistance.

Morrow said while his fellow Americans pay taxes to help the people of South Sudan, unfortunately, some people in the South Sudan government use the cash for their own interest.

“We feel that some of the government agencies rather than thanking us for our contribution are simply putting out their hands, and asking for a certain cut of that.

“I don’t think the money they are taking is going into the national treasury to support the people of South Sudan.”

According to Morrow, the US government has so far spent over 3 billion dollars in humanitarian assistance to the East African country.