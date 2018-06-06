USAID avail funds community-based HIV Services in Namibia

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Wednesday announced N$32 million partnership with community-based organisation, TONATA Network to expand community-based HIV treatment among its affiliate organisation.The five-year partnership with funding from the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will support Community-Based ART Refill Groups in high-burden areas of north-central Namibia to decrease the workload of health workers and overcrowding in health facilities by reducing the number of visits by Antiretroviral Treatment (ART) patients.

TONATA is a network of over 600 community support groups representing 17,300 Namibians living with HIV.

“Instead of visiting clinics individually to collect their medication, Community-Based ART Refill Groups send one representative to collect pre-packed antiretroviral medicines (ARVs) from the nearest health facility for all group members.

“This not only saves time, but also reduces transport costs and other logistical challenges, especially for minors and the elderly.

“Most importantly, community members experience a sense of togetherness and help each other to remember to take their medication regularly and on time.

“This is crucial because in order to suppress the virus, prevent it from being spread to others, and lead healthy lives, PLHIV need to take ART medicine daily,” Acting USAID Country Representative, Edith Humphreys.

“Due to TONATA’s experience in working hand in hand with local communities, their partnership with USAID brings HIV treatment closer to the people – even in the most remote areas – and also helps in Namibia’s fight against stigma,” says Edith Humphreys.

“Namibia’s National HIV/AIDS program, with over a decade of experience, has significantly scaled up HIV treatment with good, clinical outcomes. PEPFAR assistance supports continuous training, mentoring, and supervision of support groups to make it more convenient for stable patients to receive their medicines at their doorstep. This service is expected to grow from what is currently only 1,600 to over 37,500 ART patients across multiple regions”.

PEPFAR is the largest commitment ever by a single nation toward an international health initiative – a comprehensive approach to combating HIV/AIDS and TB around the world.

In Namibia, PEPFAR is led by the U.S. Ambassador and programmed by an inter-agency management team that includes the USAID, Peace Corps, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.