Users of Rwanda- DR Congo porous borders fingered as cause of insecurity

Published on 21.12.2022 at 16h21 by APA News

Rwandan minister of Internal Security, Alfred Gasana has warned residents living in transborder region with the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to avoid using porous entry points as the insecurity in these part is currently alarming.The senior Rwandan Government official was quoted Wednesday by many correspondents in  the region as saying that local residents should also be encouraged to give timely information to security agencies when such cases occur.

“Some local residents should refrain from using porous entry points while crossing to neighboring  DR Congo,” Gasana said.

According to him, there are major points that are mostly used for smuggling goods in and out from neighboring DR Congo.

The senior Rwandan official’s warning comes after Kinshasa has repeatedly accused Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels, who have been involved in a series of clashes with the army since the end of May, allegations Kigali has vehemently denied.

Tribal tensions have been high in eastern DRC where people suspected to be Nilotic, especially those that have Rwandan origin, were attacked in DR Congo.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has recently said that the conflict in neighbouring DR Congo, especially in the eastern part of the country should not be blamed on his country.

Speaking during an interview one the sidelines of the U.S-Africa Summit in Washington D.C, the Rwandan leader claimed the situation rather reflects the failures of Kinshasa to solve its longstanding internal problems relating to Congolese of Rwandan ethnicity.

