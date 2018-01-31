Uzbekistan’s feared national security chief replaced: media

Uzbekistan’s notorious national security chief Rustam Inoyatov has been replaced as the Uzbek leader seeks to consolidate his hold over the Central Asian country.

Inoyatov, 73, “was released from duty” after 23 years in charge of the SNB security service, state newspaper Halk Sozi said on Wednesday.

He was replaced by Ikhtiyor Abdullayev, a former chief prosecutor.

During an end-of-year address last December Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said the outmoded security service should be overhauled to “be on guard for our external and internal security.”

The hugely powerful security service chief was widely viewed as a potential kingmaker when Mirziyoyev’s predecessor, Islam Karimov, died of a reported stroke in 2016.

He was still believed to wield significant powers in the immediate aftermath of Karimov’s death but appeared to grow isolated as Mirziyoyev moved to consolidate his power and appointed allies to head the key defence and interior ministries last year.

Mirziyoyev, 60, served as Karimov’s prime minister for 13 years, and emerged as Uzbekistan’s new leader quickly after the death of the strongman whose rule of nearly three decades began during the late Soviet era.

Officially, Mirziyoyev has honoured Karimov and his legacy, but the new president has rolled back some of his predecessor’s most excessive and unpopular authoritarian policies.

In addition to freeing nearly a dozen prominent political prisoners, he has made several steps towards opening up the country’s economy to much needed foreign investment.

Last year he ordered a lifting of restrictions on foreign exchange that had fostered a powerful black market.

He has also pledged to relax the highly regulated economy as the country bids to join the World Trade Organisation.

The authoritarian system with almost no political competition and virtually no independent media remains intact however.

Uzbekistan, a landlocked country of about 32 million people, is rich in a number of commodities, including gas and gold.