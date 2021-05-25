International › APA

Happening now

Vaccine production urgent to fight Covid-19 pandemic – Ramaphosa

Published on 25.05.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the world’s health systems, requiring those with vaccine production capacity to ramp up manufacturing to fight the deadly pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.Speaking when he virtually addressed the 74th World Health Assembly on Tuesday, he called on global leaders to continue to support an initiative to ensure that vaccines and other appropriate tools for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19 were made available worldwide.

Ramaphosa said the pandemic had made countries more aware of their strengths and vulnerabilities.

This meant that vaccine-making countries must urgently increase production across the world — including in low- and middle-income countries – to end the pandimic, he said.

“As we emerge from the worst of the pandemic, we need to build more robust pandemic response systems,” the South African leader said.  

He added: “We need to give attention to the establishment of the global health council that collaborates with WHO to support mechanism.”

He said there is “need to invest in our national health systems, understanding that these are vital to the health of our people and the sustainability of our economies.”

Ramaphosa’s intervention came as his country recorded 2,894 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 1,635,465 – with 30 more people succumbing to the disease overnight as the national death toll rose to 55,802 since March 2020. 

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top