Vatican’s Secretary of State in Cameroon for six-day visit

The Vatican’s Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin arrived Cameroon on Thursday evening as he is set for a series of activities in the country.

He was received at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport on Thursday by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute as well as a college of Bishops.

He kicked off a series of activities non Friday with an audience granted him at the Unity Palace by the Head of State, Paul Biya and will later have dinner offered by the Head of State later this evening to be presided by the Prime Minister.

He will celebrate mass on Saturday in Yaounde before heading to Bamenda where he will hand over the pallum to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Bamenda, His Grace Andrew Nkea Fuanya on Sunday during a solemn mass.

He will return to Yaounde for a series of activitis before rounding off his visit on February 2.