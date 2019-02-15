Vehicles branded in police name don’t belong to them – Minister

The Interior Minister, Mr. Ambrose Dery, has revealed that vehicles branded in the name of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) that were used to visit violence on innocent citizens during the January 31 Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election did not belong to the police.According to the minister, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, stated that the police did not send the masked men who drove in some ‘strange’ police branded vehicles.

Speaking at a Commission of Enquiry headed by Mr. Emile Short, a former Chairman of the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mr. Dery said: “immediately I saw the police logo on the vehicle, I called the IGP and he told me that that vehicle does not belong to them. He said it was not registered GP and that it cannot be a vehicle for the Police.”

The commission has been tasked by the government to find out what provoked the violence that marred the beginning of the Ayawaso election, that made the opposition party member to pull out.

Reports said the ‘supposed masked police deployment’ went straight to the residence of the opposition National Democratic Congress party candidate and started shooting at people and attacking them.

The minister said the IGP had commenced investigation into circumstances leading to the branding of vehicle not belonging to the police in police logo.