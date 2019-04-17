Vera Songwe officially begins visit to Cameroon today

The Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) – Vera Songwe officially begins a 72-hour visit to Cameroon today.

The visit would enable her strengthen the Commission’s cooperation ties with the Cameroon, especially in support of its efforts toward inclusive and sustainable development, structural transformation, economic diversification, regional integration and trade, as well as the digital economy.

During her 72-hour stay, Ms. Songwe, who also hails from Cameroon, will hold discussions with several Cameroonian State authorities today.

She is also expected to address key Cameroonian policy makers convened by ECA to a National Awareness and Information Forum on the Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) – which will soon go operational following its ratification by 22 African member States.

She is expected to give a lecture on Regional Integration and the digital economy – IRIC, tomorrow before rounding off her visit on Friday with a press conference.