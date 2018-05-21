Verdict due in S.African family axe murder trial

A South African judge on Monday prepared to deliver a verdict in the high-profile trial of a man accused of killing his wealthy parents and his brother in a frenzied axe attack.

Henri van Breda, 23, has denied murdering his 21-year-old brother Rudi and parents Martin, 54, and Teresa, 55, and leaving his sister Marli struggling with near-fatal injuries to her head, neck and throat.

During the trial, he told the court that a late-night intruder had entered the family’s home on an exclusive estate in Stellenbosch, outside Cape Town.

But in his summary, Western Cape High Court judge Siraj Desai raised multiple questions about the defence case.

“The court is in agreement that it is highly unlikely that the security was breached by an intruder from outside the estate,” Desai said.

“The accused could not say how the security was breached (and) confirmed that he never felt insecure, unsafe or threatened while living on the estate.”

In his testimony, van Breda claimed he was in the toilet when the masked intruder began attacking his family.

He himself suffered superficial stab wounds which he said were caused while wrestling with the attacker who was trying to slit his throat. He said he then fell unconscious.

The state insisted the wounds were self-inflicted.

Wearing a grey suit and navy blazer, Van Breda struggled to stay awake in the dock on Monday, nodding heavily as the grisly deaths of his family were detailed by the judge.

– ‘Nonsensical’ –

“The accused testified that he was unaware of anyone with grudges against the family,” Desai said.

“The accused denied having any serious arguments with his family and stated that there was nothing out of the ordinary the night before the attack” which occurred in January 2015.

“It is nonsensical that an intruder with the intention to steal would go upstairs and start attacking the family.”

Desai said the axe used in the attack was kept in the house.

He also questioned why van Breda waited three hours to call security or the emergency services.

“If the accused’s intention was to be helped as soon as possible, it does not explain why he first called his girlfriend, a minor schoolgirl residing in a hostel, several times from his mobile phone,” Desai said.

Van Breda’s family relocated to Australia many years ago before returning to South Africa in 2014.

– Turned himself in –

Believing he was about to be arrested, van Breda turned himself in at a local police station 18 months after the killings.

The trial has generated fevered interest over a privileged son allegedly unleashing a savage attack on his family, whose fortune — estimated at $16 million (13.6 million euros) — was derived from property.

Van Breda’s claim of an intruder had echoes of the defence used by Oscar Pistorius, who said he thought a burglar was hiding in the toilet to explain why he fired four times through the door, killing his girlfriend.

In a recording of van Breda’s call to emergency services, he said his family members were “bleeding from the head” before he appeared to giggle briefly.

With close-shaven hair and a beard, Van Breda was accompanied to the packed courtroom by his girlfriend.

The judge was to continue his summary into Monday afternoon.