International › APA

Happening now

Veteran Rwandan journalist, Valentin Umuhire dies of COVID-19

Published on 08.01.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Veteran Rwandan journalist Valentin Umuhire managing Editor of vernacular newspaper “Value News” has died of a confirmed COVID-19 at the age of 43, his family confirmed Friday to APA in Kigali.It is understood the journalist was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali where he died a short time later.

Umuhire  worked for Rwanda national public Broadcasting since 1999 as a news  anchor before moving to other private broadcasting in Rwanda.

He  loved “stories with people at the center, about how their lives  intersected with the government,” one of his former colleagues at Radio  Rwanda, Anastase Rwabuneza said.

Umuhire is survived by his wife and two children.

Rwanda  registered one new death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising  the death toll to 113, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

167 new cases were reported in the same period, bringing the total number of infections to 9,225.

A total of 6,940 patients have recovered from the virus since the first case was recorded in mid-March this year.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top