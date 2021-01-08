Veteran Rwandan journalist, Valentin Umuhire dies of COVID-19

Veteran Rwandan journalist Valentin Umuhire managing Editor of vernacular newspaper “Value News” has died of a confirmed COVID-19 at the age of 43, his family confirmed Friday to APA in Kigali.It is understood the journalist was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali where he died a short time later.

Umuhire worked for Rwanda national public Broadcasting since 1999 as a news anchor before moving to other private broadcasting in Rwanda.

He loved “stories with people at the center, about how their lives intersected with the government,” one of his former colleagues at Radio Rwanda, Anastase Rwabuneza said.

Umuhire is survived by his wife and two children.

Rwanda registered one new death from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 113, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

167 new cases were reported in the same period, bringing the total number of infections to 9,225.

A total of 6,940 patients have recovered from the virus since the first case was recorded in mid-March this year.