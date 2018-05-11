Villagers tell Fako land-grabbing administrators to hands-off ancestral heritage

Botaland villagers in Fako Division of the South West Region have told some Fako Administrators, who have grabbed plots of land that were ceded to them by the CDC in 2011 to hand-off their ancestral land.

According to the locals, their village has been plunged into chaos ever since the 17.6 hectares of land was ceded to them for expansion.

The people accused some administrators of the Division of fanning the chaos in the village, after having grabbed and sold several plots of the ceded land.

“We are tired of writing petitions to the administration for the past seven years without any solution to our problem. This is not surprising because many of these administrators are entangled in the Botaland land issue. Most of them have been given portions of land by the Chief in order for them to protect him,” the people said.

The locals decried that because of the land issue, several people who were fighting to have a share in the land ceded to them by Government have been locked up at the Buea Central Prison, leaving behind their families at the mercy of hunger.

“This same land issue has provoked several court cases in Limbe and Buea. We are tired of living in a tense atmosphere like this for several years. The land issue has separated families in the village, where a brother does not talk to a sister and parents not talking to their children because of land. There is total insecurity in the village and since the Chief has never lived in the village, this does not bother him at all,” the locals stated.

The people appealed to the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, to step in and resolve the problem before things get out of hand.